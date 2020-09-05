Lisa Moe, 28, called her recently earned Masters of Science degree in Educational Technology “timely.”
Before the coronavirus plunged teachers and students into online learning, she had been implementing technology in her fourth-grade classroom at Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills.
She told her students that whatever she learned in the master’s program through Cal State University Fullerton, they would learn, too.
“When our schools shut down, I will never forget the confidence in my students when I shared that we would be transitioning to online learning,” she said.
One student commented “We’ll get through this because we are Ed Tech geniuses,” she said.
Ms. Moe said that as she watched teachers struggle with the transition to distance learning, she was confident in her students’ skill set and how she had prepared them.
Her students have since made tutorial videos to help district teachers, students, and families access and use certain online platforms.
Ms. Moe gives presentations and holds conversations on Twitter and Instagram (@MissMoeTeaches) in several areas, including how to build student confidence through an inclusive classroom environment.
Her career in the Chino Valley school district began three years ago at Eagle Canyon Elementary.
She moved this year to Butterfield Ranch Elementary teaching 22 fourth graders in a blended learning classroom.
Blended learning means that when schools open back up, she will teach the same group of students in a physical classroom.
She said the challenge right now is not being able to be with students within classrooms to build memories together.
“Many of our students have so much happening in their lives behind the scenes and often our classroom is their safe space,” she said.
At Eagle Canyon, Ms. Moe served as the school site’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports coach, Safe School Ambassador co-teacher, and was part of a school district technology committee.
“As I settle into Butterfield Ranch Elementary, I am excited to become more active with the campus and serve the community,” she said.
While working on her master’s degree Ms. Moe simultaneously earned a GATE certification through the University of California Riverside Extension program.
She was also selected by the Cal State University department of elementary and bilingual education for the 2020 Edwin Carr Fellowship Award.
Students are chosen for meritorious achievement throughout the master’s program and for their potential to make outstanding contributions to the field of education.
“It was definitely a lot of time management and prioritizing, but each step in my journey has played a very important role and has allowed me to be able to reach every learner within my classroom,” she said.
Ms. Moe earned a teaching credential and Masters Degree in Teaching in 2016 from the University of California, Irvine.
Her advice to everyone participating in distance learning is to “be kind to others, be kind to technology and most of all be kind to yourself.”
