Holding a shofar in one hand, and his five-month-old son Pinny in the other, Rabbi Mendy Harlig reflects on one of the most important religious holidays, Rosh Hashanah, that begins at sundown Friday, Sept. 18.
Rabbi Harlig and his wife Esther are excited about establishing the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills that will also reach out to the communities of Chino, Diamond Bar, Eastvale, and Corona.
The blowing of the ram’s horn, or shofar, proclaims the Jewish New Year and a call to religious services.
The Harligs moved to Chino Hills in January with the goal of meeting the physical and spiritual needs of the Jewish people.
Rabbi Harlig, 27, is following in the footsteps of his father, Rabbi Sholom Harlig, who was featured in the Champion numerous times in the 1990s for his work in the Chino Valley when he was establishing Chabad of the Inland Empire.
The younger Rabbi has been going door-to-door in Chino Hills asking residents if they need help during COVID-19.
He also makes “cold telephone calls” to those whose last names sound Jewish, like Benjamin Levin of Chino.
Mr. Levin said the phone call was welcome because he has been in isolation since COVID.
The Rabbi, with son in arms, visits Mr. Levin on a regular basis.
“How he found me I do not know but I enjoy his company,” he said. “I’m pretty much isolated. I stopped driving a couple of years ago.”
Mr. Levin, 86, said he used to go the Temple in Pomona where he was a member for many years, but he drifted away.
He enjoys talking with the rabbi about Biblical topics and historical events.
The rabbi offers a weekly Torah class on Zoom with humor and lessons.
Mrs. Harlig conducted a “Challah Bake” Thursday on Zoom, where women made the special bread eaten on the Sabbath at their homes while she incorporated spiritual lessons. The eventual goal is to have a Jewish Center for the people of Chino Hills and surrounding communities, said the rabbi.
Family tradition
Rabbi Harlig grew up in Upland and was one of eight children born to Sholom and Chanie Harlig.
His father came to California from Brooklyn, New York in 1989 to establish the Chabad of the Inland Empire.
There are approximately 4,500 Chabad-affiliated rabbis in the world. Known for their outreach activities, the Chabad rabbis and their wives often work as emissaries together.
Mrs. Harlig said she and her husband work as a team.
Like his father, Rabbi Harlig attended rabbinical school in Brooklyn, New York.
The younger Harlig was a volunteer rabbi in Africa, Australia, Peru, Mexico, and Europe.
Two of his brothers are also ordained rabbis.
His ordination is from the Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem.
When a Chabad facility is established in Chino Hills or a nearby community, it will be the home for classes, lectures, workshops, religious services, Shabbat meals, and special events.
Counseling services, the Friendship Circle for physical or mentally challenged children, and other volunteer services are common.
Rabbi Harlig welcomes phone calls at 890-8677.
He is available to help anybody who is struggling because of the coronavirus, whether they are Jewish or not.
To learn about Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills, visit jewishchinohills.com.
