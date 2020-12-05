The little pine tree on the Madrugada trail that runs alongside Grand Avenue between Calle San Marcos and Peyton Drive was decorated this week with Christmas ornaments. The same tree was decorated last year. As the weeks go by, hikers and walkers add ornaments until Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.