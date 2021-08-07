San Bernardino County prosecutors filed a murder charge last week against an 18-year-old Pomona man for selling narcotics that contained fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Chino Hills teen in April.
Bryan Alexis Anaya-Esquivel is being held on $1 million bail at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He was scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Thursday, records show.
Mr. Anaya-Esquivel was taken into custody at noon July 22 at a home in the 600 block of Grove Street in Pomona by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Inland Regional Narcotic Enforcement Team.
The arrest comes nearly four months after the Chino Hills teen, identified as Chevy Andre Corriveau, died April 5, prosecutors said.
“After a thorough investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Response Team, the victim’s death resulted from purchasing and using narcotics containing fentanyl,” a statement read.
The teen is survived by his parents and two siblings.
Chevy was described on his Evans-Brown Mortuary obituary as smart and loyal, had a passion to repair vehicles of his friends and family and spent time on mission trips to help build houses for those in need.
“Many of these skills and the heart for serving were passed down to him by his parents,” the obituary stated. “Chevy spent his last year of high school preparing to propel forward with many plans in his future.”
San Bernardino County’s Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Administration stated fentanyl overdose fatalities have risen from 2,666 in 2011 to 31,335 by 2018.
There was a 38.4 percent increase in fentanyl-related deaths from May 2019 to May 2020, and sheriff’s and fire department officials in the county have seen an increased in the abuse of opioids, including pharmaceutical pills that were laced with fentanyl, prosecutors said.
“These pills can be deadly and have an impact on the family of the user,” prosecutors said in the statement. “The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is committed to diligently prosecuting these crimes, helping to bring closure to the victim’s families, and keeping opioids out of our county and communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.