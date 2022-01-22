Born in Bonn
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Chino Hills is one of two locations on the west coast for DHL Express, an international shipping service set up in the parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, next to Jared the Galleria of Jewelry. Theresa Gorman, service agent, has been working at this location since it opened in April 2021. DHL is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.