Community services supervisor Melissa Armit has been named the City of Chino Hills Employee of the Year for 2019.
Mrs. Armit began her 19-year career at the city in 2000 as a part-time recreation leader for summer programs.
The Ayala High graduate worked her way up the ranks as a lifeguard/instructor, a senior recreation leader, an administrative clerk, and in 2006, she was promoted to recreation coordinator.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Cal State Fullerton and became an administrative analyst in the community relations division in 2008.
She returned to the Community Services Department in 2013 as a recreation supervisor.
Mrs. Armit is in charge of the Chino Hills Community Center and McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center and was instrumental in developing the facilities into premier wedding venues and rental facilities.
Her role requires her involvement in a myriad of duties from policy development to facility improvement, staff development, guest interaction and more.
She was chosen by her colleagues because of her dedication and strong work ethic.
She is known for being a positive influence, developing new ideas for programs, and making customer service a priority.Mrs. Armit is the city’s liaison to the Chino Hills Community Foundation, assisting with events such as the Wine Walk, Home Tours and concerts.
Her mother, Gaylene Merrill, was a volunteer who helped organize the city’s earliest Old-Fashioned Fourth of July events.
Melissa has been married to her husband, Adam, for nine years and they have two children.
She enjoys time with her family, visiting wineries and throwing parties.
