Chino Valley Fire District firefighters work to connect water hoses during wildfire training Tuesday morning at Veterans Park in Chino Hills. Chino Valley Fire, Los Angeles County Fire and Cal Fire firefighters trained this week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday in an open space near Hidden Trails Elementary School, north of Eucalytpus Avenue. Firefighters worked on communicating under a unified command and shelter deployment should a firefighter find himself surrounded by flames.

