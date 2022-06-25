To address the growing needs of mental health issues at the schools, the Chino Valley Unified School District on Friday, July 1 will incorporate a section on its website, chino.k12.ca.us, that will provide students with emotional, social and safety resources.
Bullying
The bullying webpage will guide students on how to submit a complaint form to report harassment.
The form will be immediately routed to the appropriate staff member and an investigation will be initiated. The student will be provided with necessary support throughout the process.
Mental health
Students will be able to connect with their intervention counselor and explore free programs that are available to help them address the issues they face.
Suicide prevention
Students who are experiencing depression, social isolation, or need assistance coping with a suicidal crisis or distress can access crisis hotlines that will provide assistance every day of the year on a 24-hour basis. The hotline will provide counseling services, case management resources, and upcoming suicide prevention events.
Reporting a crime
If a student knows or hears of anyone who has committed a crime or is engaged in suspicious or illegal activities, they are strongly encouraged to report it anonymously through WeTip.
All reports submitted through this platform will be routed directly to law enforcement officials as well as to school district personnel to investigate. For ease of access, quick links will be added to the homepage of the school district’s website and individual school websites.
Students will also receive emails throughout the school year to remind them of the web page and resources.
