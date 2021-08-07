By Marianne Napoles
After numerous starts and stops, a revised purchase agreement for the second school in the Chino Preserve was approved by the Chino Valley Unified school board on July 15.
The projected completion date is August 2024, with construction expected to take place from November 2022 to July 2024.
Language in the purchase agreement was revised by the Lewis Development Corporation and presented to the district after the June 3 board meeting to avoid potential litigation and delays which cleared the way for approval.
Lewis signed the purchase and sale agreement and joint escrow instructions on June 30.
Negotiations between the district and Lewis Development Corporation for the purchase of the 12-acre property began in 2019.
“I wish this was sooner but I’m excited to finally see this move forward,” said board member Christine Gagnier.
She said the school district has established a dedicated space on its website to provide updates on the progression of the school.
Ms. Gagnier encouraged parents to reach out to her with questions or visit the website.
“Finally, Preserve school number 2, yes!” said school board member James Na. “It’s overwhelming. I want to thank staff and Lewis Homes for your strong efforts.”
He added, “I still think it was done too late, but we got it done…we will make this school great so thank you, thank you.”
According to the school district’s facilities department, the land for the school site is estimated at $25 million, while the cost to build the school is estimated at $51.6 million.
It will be built on a 12-acre lot southwest of the intersection of East Preserve Loop and Market Street in an area called “The Preserve Specific Plan” area of the city of Chino.
The school will serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade with a maximum enrollment capacity of 900 if operated on a standard school calendar, and a maximum of 1,200 students on a four-track year-round schedule, consistent with Cal Aero Preserve Academy.
Cal Aero, located at 15850 Main Street, a half-mile north of the future second school, has been operating year-round since 2016 and exceeding capacity with 1,548 students. Portable classes were added in 2016.
According to environmental documents, the properties north and south of the site would be developed with residential uses, the property to the west would be developed with a community park, and a retail center would be constructed to the northwest.
Residential uses on the north may start as early as fall, the park as early as fall/winter, and residential use on the south as early as spring 2022.
The district expects most students to walk to and from school and home, according to the environmental documents. The district does not expect any school buses to service the school, but if they do, they would use the drop-off lane and lot on Market Street.
Parent vehicle traffic will be routed through the eastern parking lot and vehicles will be directed to enter from East Preserve Loop via the northernmost driveway and exit via the southernmost driveway.
Construction staging will be set up in the eastern part of the site, which is closest to the access for construction vehicles on East Preserve Loop, according to the documents.
To follow the progress of the school, visit chino.k12.ca.us and scroll to “Preserve II School.”
