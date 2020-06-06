A request to demolish a restaurant and put in a car wash is among the public hearings set for the 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 Chino Planning Commission meeting.
If the meeting is held by teleconference, participation instructions will be available at cityofchino.org/calendar and selecting the June 15 meeting date.
Applicant PM Design Group, Inc. proposes to demolish a vacant 9,151-square-foot Olive Garden restaurant building at 5526 Philadelphia Street and construct a 4,801-square-foot drive-through express car wash. The project will include 24 self-service vacuum stations on a 1.19-acre lot in the Chino Promenade commercial center.
Questions may be directed to Ryan Murphy, assistant planner, at 334-3525 or via email at rmurphy@cityofchi no.org. The commission will also discuss Alere Group’s request to subdivide 12.85 acres into four parcels ranging in size from 0.87 to 9.21 acres and construct four industrial buildings ranging in size from 15,252 square feet to 212,251 square feet on the northeast corner of County Road and East End Avenue.
Questions may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, senior planner, at 334-3328 or via email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Verizon has proposed a wireless telecommunication facility disguised as a 65-foot-tall eucalyptus tree in a 20-foot-by-20-foot leased area in the office commercial zoned area of the East Chino Specific Plan at 14042 Euclid Ave. Questions may be directed to Mr. Murphy at 334-3525 or via email at rmur phy@cityofchino.org.
Written comments may be submitted to planning@cityofchino.org and will be accepted by the city of Chino’s Development Services Department through 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, or at the hearing.
