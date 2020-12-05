The last council meeting of the year that will be held remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, is typically the most festive with Christmas choirs, a cake and a reception, but this year, council chambers will be mostly empty because of the pandemic.
The council will receive a virtual treat, however, by the Ayala High School choir ensemble that will perform holiday music to fill the void.
The oath of office will be administered to Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran and Councilman Art Bennett at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 for their newly re-elected council terms ending November 2024.
A presentation will be made to Art Bennett as the outgoing mayor for his service in 2020.
New Mayor Brian Johsz will preside at his first meeting.
The council will discuss CARES Act funding for several projects including an emergency generator and transfer switch equipment for the Community Center in the amount of $300,000.
The Community Center has been identified as an American Red Cross shelter, a shelter for residents affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), and a family reunification center in emergencies.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711.
To join by phone, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Those who wish to view the meeting but not participate may watch it on the city’s website at chinohills.org/videostreaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.