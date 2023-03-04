After “a work in progress” that lasted more than three decades, Pine Avenue will be extended from the 71 Freeway eastward to El Prado Road as a four-lane arterial and will be widened to a four-lane arterial from El Prado Road to Euclid Avenue.

The project will encroach upon wetlands and a floodplain and impact at least one historic property in the area eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to a public notice issued by the City of Chino and Caltrans.

