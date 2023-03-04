After “a work in progress” that lasted more than three decades, Pine Avenue will be extended from the 71 Freeway eastward to El Prado Road as a four-lane arterial and will be widened to a four-lane arterial from El Prado Road to Euclid Avenue.
The project will encroach upon wetlands and a floodplain and impact at least one historic property in the area eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to a public notice issued by the City of Chino and Caltrans.
The extension will include the construction of a 500-foot long bridge over the Chino Creek and Cypress Channel.
The City of Chino and Caltrans determined that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment, according to the notice.
A draft study was prepared and will be available for review no sooner than March 8 on the city’s website at cityofchino.org/CIP, or at the city’s Development Services Department, 13220 Central Ave., and the Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave.
Residents can submit comments beginning Wednesday, March 8 through April 6 by emailing Maria Fraser at mfraser@cityofchino.org with “Pine Avenue Extension Project” in the subject line.
Residents can also submit comments by mail to the following address: City of Chino, Public Works, attn: Maria Fraser, 13220 Central Ave., Chino, California 91710.
See Page B4 for the public notice and map.
