Chino and Chino Hills city halls, state, county, and federal offices will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
There will be no mail delivery. Both the Chino Hills and Chino post offices will be closed.
Chino Hills city staff is available “on-call” to respond to emergencies after hours, and on holidays and weekends by calling (909) 364-2860.
The Chino Hills Police Department lobby will be closed. Residential trash in Chino Hills will not be picked up Monday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
The Champion, Carolyn Owens Community Center, Neighborhood Activity Center, and the Preserve Community Center in Chino will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.