The city offices of Chino and Chino Hills and the libraries in both cities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Trash will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 25 in both Chino and Chino Hills and will be delayed one day the remainder of the week in each city.
State offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
Federal offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and there will be no mail delivery.
Banks will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses and the district office will close Monday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 26. School will resume Monday, Nov. 29.
Most grocery stores and some retail stores will be open for all or part of Thanksgiving.
The Champion Newspapers office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
The next issue of the Chino Valley Champion will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.
Display advertising deadline was Friday, Nov. 19.
Classified and legal notice deadlines will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
There will be no paper Saturday, Nov. 27.
