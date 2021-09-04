California State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon has issued an order that all correctional officers, administrative and maintenance staff, and those who provide health care services in correctional settings, must be fully vaccinated by Thursday, Oct. 14.
The order, which was announced on Aug. 11, also includes prison volunteers.
Visitors must provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test no more than 72 hours before the visit.
The only two exceptions are for those who sign a form to decline the vaccination based on religious beliefs or qualified medical reasons.
Those who qualify for the exemptions must be tested regularly, with workers in acute health and long-term care correctional settings tested twice a week and workers in other correctional settings once a week.
Citizens advisory committee members who attend the California Institution for Men (CIM) and California Institution for Women (CIW) public meetings have been asking for COVID updates on both staff and inmates and have received statistics that more inmates than staff are getting vaccinated.
As of Thursday, 58 percent of the staff at CIM have been vaccinated versus 83 percent of inmates. At CIW, 58 percent of the staff have been vaccinated versus 80 percent of the inmates.
These numbers reflect similar staff-to-inmate ratios at prisons and correctional facilities across the state, according to tracking statistics on the department website.
Followers of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Facebook page commented that inmates are being more responsible than the staff when it comes to getting vaccinated.
Elizabeth Gransee, spokeswoman for the California Correctional Health Care Services team, the agency administering the testing and vaccination programs for staff and inmates, said education on the vaccine includes one-on-one appointments between staff and nurses to discuss issues of concern, and education fairs for inmates.
“We continue to encourage our staff, incarcerated population, volunteers, and visitors to get vaccinated,” Ms. Gransee said. “We are working with those who remain unvaccinated with educational resources, access to clinicians and experts to answer questions, and ample access to the vaccine.
“The department was one of the earliest adopters of the COVID-19 vaccine, having rolled it out to vulnerable populations and staff at the end of 2020,” she said.
“We have received the California Department of Public Health Order and are actively working to operationalize it and ensure all impacted staff complies by Oct. 14.”
School workers
The Aug. 11 order by Dr. Aragon requires workers in K-12 schools to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15 or get tested on a weekly basis. Unvaccinated persons are not exempt from testing even if they had COVID-19 in the past or received a positive antibody test for COVID-19.
Workers include certificated and classified staff in public and private schools, and on-site school volunteers.
The Chino Valley Unified School District board on Aug. 19 updated its “Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services” to include the order.
Under an Aug. 5 order, workers who provide services or work in health care facilities including acute psychiatric hospitals, adult day health care centers, clinics, doctor’s offices, hospice, residential substance and mental health treatment facilities must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 30.
Workers may be exempt only upon providing a form declining the vaccination based on religious beliefs or qualifying medical reasons. If the exemption is met, the person must be tested twice a week if they work in acute health care and long-term care settings, and once a week for workers in other health care settings.
