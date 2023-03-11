Vada Watson Somerville, one of the earliest black residents of the Chino Valley, rose to prominence as a dentist, entrepreneur, hotel owner, and a nationally known leader in social reform and civil rights in Los Angeles.
Local historian Paul Spitzzeri of Chino Hills captured the audience’s attention during a one-hour presentation on Mrs. Somerville and her family during the Chino Hills Historical Society meeting Feb. 27.
His PowerPoint included vintage photographs of Mrs. Somerville, old newspaper articles, and census records.
This article is based on Mr. Spitzzeri’s presentation, his writings, and his extensive research of Mrs. Somerville and her family.
Pioneer families
In 1900, the federal census in Chino recorded 14 African-Americans counted in the township.
Among this small cadre of black pioneers were six members of the McDonald and Watson families, including laundry worker Dora McDonald and five of her children, which included teenager Vada J. Watson.
Vada and her family most likely lived in the vicinity of Schaefer Avenue. Because there were no street names or numbers on the census page where Dora and her children were counted, it is difficult to know exactly where they lived, though one of their neighbors was from the Schaefer family, for whom the major east-to-west street south of town is named.
Vada was born in Arkansas in 1885 to Welcome Watson and Dora Johnson, former slaves. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1892, and then to Pomona.
After her father Mr. Watson died, the family moved to Chino where Dora was briefly married to Peter B. McDonald. Vada and her family lived in Chino for a few years.
In the early 1900s, Dora and her children returned to Los Angeles near Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, an area with a growing black population.
In 1903, Vada graduated from high school and attended USC on a Los Angeles Times scholarship. She met John Somerville, a Jamaican-born dentist, and married him in 1912.
When he faced the possibility of being drafted during World War I, he worried about his wife’s future, so she attended the USC dental school to take over his practice if he was called up.
In 1918, she became the first female black graduate of the dental school and the first in California to receive her license.
Mr. Somerville was never drafted so the couple practiced dentistry together for the next 15 years and engaged in real estate ventures including the construction of La Vada Apartments which was hailed as an effort to alleviate housing problems for African Americans and for promoting black business enterprise.
Hotel Somerville
They also joined forces with other prominent members of the black community to build Hotel Somerville in 1928. More than 5,000 people attended the grand opening of the 100-room enterprise which included a dining room with an orchestra balcony, a pharmacy, barber shop, beauty parlor and other black-owned businesses in the ground floor commercial space.
Hotel Somerville hosted the first national convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
W.E.B. DuBois, a founding member of the NAACP, was among the initial guests and called the hotel a “beautiful inn with a soul” and spoke of the hotel as being a balm for “people fed on ugliness—ugly schools, ugly churches, ugly streets, and ugly insults.”
The hotel didn’t survive the stock market crash of 1929 and was purchased by new owners who named it the Dunbar Hotel which became famous for being the center of the Central Avenue jazz scene in the 1930s and 1940s, hosting Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and other jazz legends.
The building is now an affordable housing community called Dunbar Village at 4225 South Central Ave. in Los Angeles.
Mr. Somerville first came to know Mr. DuBois when he contacted him about concerns over substandard housing for the growing black population and Mr. DuBois came to Los Angeles.
He gave several speeches and provided the inspiration for the formation of a local chapter of the NAACP that was organized at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Somerville.
Another business venture was the couple’s formation of the Somerville Finance and Investment Company in partnership with Mrs. Somerville’s half-brother Bert McDonald, who in 1923 was the first black graduate of the USC law school and first black attorney in the City Attorney’s office. He later became the Chief Deputy City Attorney.
Mrs. Somerville retired from her practice in 1933 and devoted the rest of her life to social and civic causes. She founded the National Council of Negro Women of Los Angeles and the Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She also founded the Phys-Art-Lit-Mor Club, served on the executive board of the Los Angeles League of Women Voters, and was a leader in multiple other organizations.
Shortly after the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary, Mrs. Somerville died at the age of 88 in 1972. Mr. Somerville died a few months later, at the age of 91.
