Charlotte’s Web
Photo by Jennifer Navares

Charlotte the spider interacts with Wilbur the pig in a scene from Charlotte’s Web that will run this weekend and the next at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. in Chino. Shown are Giancarlo Gavinet Irigoyen as Wilbur and Allyson Riley as Charlotte. Shows are at 7 p.m. tonight (March 19) and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Next weekend, the shows will run at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. To find out seat availability for this Chino Community Children’s Theatre production, call the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.