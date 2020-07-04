The California Transportation Commission approved more than $1.8 billion on June 24 to repair highways and bridges and improve the state’s growing network of pedestrian, bicycle and mass transit routes, including a 71 Freeway project in the Chino Valley.
The $11.9 million traffic management system project on the 71 Freeway will replace and upgrade existing communications elements and install traffic management system elements, including traffic cameras, vehicle detection systems and changeable message signs from the Los Angeles County line to the Riverside County line.
The project is expected to reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency of the route, said Joy M. Schneider, public information officer for the State of California Department of Transportation.
Other projects approved in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties include are:
●Pavement Rehabilitation Project on State Route 62 in Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms: $39.3 million pavement rehabilitation project will also upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act standards from north of Indian Canyon Drive to the San Bernardino County line; from the Riverside County line to Yucca Mesa Road/La Contenta Road and from Bermuda Avenue to Athol Avenue.
●Rock Slope Protection Project on Route 95 in Riverside County: $7.2 million rock slope protection project will repair storm eroded embankments with Rock Slope Protection and upgrade culverts on US-95 near Blythe just north of Palo Verde Dam Road to the San Bernardino County line to restore the facility to its original condition.
●Replace Culverts Project on State Route 38 near Big Bear Lake: $3.9 million replace culverts project will replace culverts on SR-38 near Big Bear Lake from Zaca Road to State Route 18 to preserve roadway integrity and prevent localized flooding.
●Traffic Management System Project on Interstate 215 in and near the City of San Bernardino: $10 million Traffic Management System Project will replace and upgrade existing communications elements and install Traffic Management System elements, including traffic cameras, Vehicle Detection Systems, Changeable Message Signs, Close Circuit Television and fiber optic elements on I-215 in and near in and near the City of San Bernardino from the I-10/I-215 connector to the I-15/I-215 junction, and on State Route 259 from the I-215/SR-259 separation to the SR-210/SR-259 junction. The project will help reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency of the route.
Funding in the new 2020 State Highway Operation and Protection Plan will support 310 miles of new and repaired bike lanes, installation and repair of nearly 50 miles of sidewalk, nearly 3,000 new crosswalks, and 178 transit stop improvements, such as bus shelters, Ms. Schneider said.
The commission approved a total of $100 million to fund projects to improve pedestrian and bike access and safety.
Caltrans has identified other active transportation improvements to 22 current projects with additional projects determined through community outreach and collaboration, Ms. Schneider said. More than $500 million of the approved funds are for rail and mass transit projects, including intercity rail and bus services,
The allocation expands access to public transportation and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle miles traveled and congestion, the spokeswoman said.
