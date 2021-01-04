Woman killed in domestic dispute with another woman early Monday morning in Chino

A 34-year-old Rosemead woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old woman in Chino early Monday morning.
“The stabbing was an isolated incident resulting from a domestic dispute,” said City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro. “There are no outstanding suspects.”
Chino police received a 9-1-1 call at 6:14 a.m. in the 13800 block of Farmhouse Avenue about a disturbance involving two women.
The street is located in the neighborhood directly south of the Stater Bros. market at Euclid and Schaefer avenues.
Officers found a woman – identified as 19-year-old Kaylie Cristobal of Moreno Valley – suffering from a stab wound, the spokeswoman said.
“Officers began life-saving efforts and were relieved by medical personnel from the Chino Valley Fire District. Despite life-saving efforts, Ms. Cristobal succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”
Police arrested Thuong Thuy Truong at the scene.
She was is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on one count of murder, jail records show.
Ms. Troung is expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
No other details of the stabbing were released.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066.
