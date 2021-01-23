Sphere of influence
The Chino city council and planning commission will hold a joint workshop to review the city’s “Sphere of Influence Economic Analysis” 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The meeting will be held at Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way, with distance requirements.
Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said the analysis was directed by the council in late 2017 in response to multiple requests for development and annexation of properties within the city’s sphere of influence.
The analysis was required to evaluate four potential annexation scenarios and the budgetary impacts for each scenario through revenues received (in the form of taxes), and costs incurred (in the form of providing services such as police and roadway repair), Ms. Castro said.
Additionally, the sphere of influence analysis was one of the items identified in the council’s strategic plan during a planning workshop in May 2019, she said.
Design workshop
The City of Chino will hold a design workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. to review plans to expand the park and develop a new center with proposed grant funding.
Breakfast will be provided to the first 25 people. Masks and social distancing are required.
RSVP: Neighborhood Activity Center, 334-3260.
