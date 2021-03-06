A Chino Hills sheriff’s deputy is recovering from knife wounds to his arm caused by a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a bathroom for nearly six hours inside a Chino Hills house, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The unidentified deputy was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the 1:04 p.m. attack when deputies tried speaking with a man following a report of a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of South Downs Drive, officials said.
When deputies tried talking with the man, he reportedly grabbed a knife. Deputies tried to take the man into custody, but he swung the knife and hit the deputy in the arm. The man, who has not been identified, barricaded himself inside the home, prompting the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s SWAT team to surround the two-story house.
Several homes in the neighborhood, near Peyton and Bayberry drives, were locked down and South Downs Drive was blocked during the standoff.
At 7:10 p.m., the man was taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.
Deputies originally went to the home on a report from a resident that their adult son had been acting erratically and they feared for their safety.
No one inside the house was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.