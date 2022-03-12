Chino Youth Museum will host Photos with the Bunny event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10, or $5 for museum members.
Registration will take place Wednesday, March 23 through Saturday, April 9. The Chino Youth Museum is located at 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com or (909) 334-3270.
