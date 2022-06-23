Escaped inmate from Prado Conservation Camp in Chino caught nearly three hours later in College Park area

Bloodhound tracking dogs from the Claremont Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helped lead to the capture Wednesday night of an escaped inmate from the California Department Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Prado Conservation Camp in Chino.
Kyle Summers, 30, of Santa Rosa, was captured in the 14100 block of Longwood Avenue in the College Park area of Chino at 12:31 a.m. Thursday, about three hours after running away from the camp located at Eucalyptus and Central avenues.
Prado Camp officials saw Mr. Summers running away from the camp around 9:45 p.m. and immediately called Chino Police, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The Chino Police Department requested mutual aid from the Ontario Police Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the Claremont Police Department,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Officers and deputies from Chino, Ontario and the sheriff’s department were able to quickly establish a large perimeter.”
The bloodhounds located some of the inmate’s clothing on Longwood Avenue, about two miles east of the Prado Camp, and deputies inside a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s helicopter spotted the man hiding under bushes on the side yard of a home, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Summer was arrested without further incident.
The inmate has been incarcerated since Feb. 10 on a conviction for felony evading. He was eligible for parole in January 2023.
Any charges the inmate now faces have not yet been announced.
