 Among the performers for Inland Pacific Ballet’s The Nutcracker are Chino Hills residents (top row from left) Maili Trotter, Kayley Rice, and Alice Reiland. Bottom row from left are Ella Chang, Sarai Valdez, Emily Rice, and Hailee Walker. The play will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today (Dec. 18), and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, 3801 Mission Inn Ave. Tickets range from $20 to $79 and can be purchased at ipballet.org.  Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test and mask-wearing is required.

