Water leaks in Chino neighborhood for five years

Five years of water leaks flowing down Yorba Avenue, between Francis Avenue and Philips Boulevard, has created frustration for residents who are regularly confronted with flooded driveways.
The Champion first reported the problem in 2019 when residents complained about a river of water that ran in front of their homes for nine days.
Last week, a resident of Yorba pointed out flooded driveways and an inch-deep of water in front of homes.
The neighborhood is in an unincorporated area of Chino in the Monte Vista Water District’s service area.
Kelley Donaldson, community affairs manager for the water district said the ongoing leaks are the result of old pipes and infrastructure.
The district began seeing an increase in leaks in this area in 2018, she said.
Ms. Donaldson said last week’s leak began in the 4700 block of Clair Street, which flowed down to the Yorba neighborhood.
The leak resulted in a loss of 5,000 gallons of water, she said.
The Clair Street pipeline is identified as a priority for replacement as part of a strategy program for 2020-2025, Ms. Donaldson said. “It’s a very costly program so we have to be strategic in how and when we do replacement projects,” Ms. Donaldson said.
The water district has over 200 miles of pipeline in its distribution system, she said.
Due to strict water quality regulations, treatment projects are a priority for the district, Ms. Donaldson said, while pipe replacements are performed as funding permits, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.