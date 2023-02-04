Water leaks in Chino neighborhood for five years

Water runs down Yorba Avenue from a leak that began north of Philips Boulevard in Chino.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Five years of water leaks flowing down Yorba Avenue, between Francis Avenue and Philips Boulevard, has created frustration for residents who are regularly confronted with flooded driveways.

The Champion first reported the problem in 2019 when residents complained about a river of water that ran in front of their homes for nine days.

