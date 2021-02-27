Church cat
Photo by Pastor Roy Robbins

“Silver” the church cat is practically camouflaged in a tree at Christ Lutheran Church in Chino where she has resided for at least eight years. Church president Linnea Pierson is her main caretaker. Silver wanders into church services occasionally and naps on a chair during meetings. Her bed is by the fellowship hall.

