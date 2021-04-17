Supervisor Curt Hagman in partnership with the City of Chino will host a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. or until the truck is full on Saturday, May 1 at Chino City Hall, 13260 Central Ave.
Face coverings must be worn. Documents are limited to three standard filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, plastics, and X-rays will not be allowed.
