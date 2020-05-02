Chino Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Carlos Skibar, right

Chino Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Carlos Skibar, right

 Chino Valley Fire photo

Chino Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Carlos Skibar, right, delivers prescription medications to a local resident as part of the district’s Serving Our Seniors program. Senior citizens or anyone at high risk of contracting coronavirus living in Chino, Chino Hills or the county area of Chino can call the fire district for help in getting groceries, medication or any other essential service. Requests can be made by calling 315-8850 or emailing sos@chofire.org.

