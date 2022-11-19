Shaw, Monroe extend vote lead in school board race

Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe continue to extend their leads for the Chino Valley school board race, according to San Bernardino County Registrar’s office vote tallies as of Thursday afternoon.
Mrs. Shaw, a Chino resident, received 4,702 votes (52 percent) for the District 3 school board seat to lead incumbent Christina Gagnier, also of Chino, who had 4,341 votes (48 percent).
Ms. Gagnier gave an emotional speech at Thursday’s board meeting, thanking the community for the opportunity to serve for four years.
She urged the incoming school board to “really think about a culture where all our students feel valued” because they are watching.
“The things we say impact our students,” she said. “It pains me when they tell me they don’t feel welcome because of what is being said on the dais.”
Mr. Monroe, a Chino Hills resident and recently retired Chino Police officer, has 5,141 (55.78 percent) votes to lead in the District 4 race over Lisa Greathouse. Mrs. Greathouse, of Chino Hills, has 4,076 votes (44.22 percent).
Chino city council
Retired Chino Police officer and planning commissioner Curtis Burton comfortably leads opponents Sylvia Orozco and Gregory Marquez for the District 2 seat. Mr. Burton has 2,703 votes (49.25 percent), Mrs. Orozco has 1,465 votes (26.69 percent) and Greg Marquez, a community services commissioner, has 1,320 votes.
In District 3, incumbent Marc Lucio has 1,780 votes (56.31 percent) over Aabir Bushara’s 811 votes and Larry Wu’s 570 votes.
Chino Hills city council
District 1 incumbent Ray Marquez received 3,030 (73.51 percent) votes over Jason Zhang, Wai-Min Liu and Eddie Wong, who have a combined 1,087 votes. In District 4, incumbent Brian Johsz leads Diego Fernandez by 2,028 votes (64.2 percent) to 1,131 (35.8 percent).
Fire board, IEUA
Tom Haughey leads incumbent Winn Williams by 3,306 to 2,882. Incumbent Steve Elie of IEUA District 3 leads Winn Williams by 20,914 to 11,311.
As of Thursday, 45,500 ballots remained to be counted in San Bernardino County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.