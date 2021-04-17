Land purchased to grow Chino park

Monte Vista Park in Chino will expand by half an acre to accommodate more parking.
The Chino City Council on April 5 approved the purchase of adjacent property at 13146 Monte Vista Ave., north of the park, which is between Riverside Drive and Chino Avenue.
The land, owned by the successor trustees of the Mary Esparza Partida Living Trust, was purchased for $500,000.
The total cost, including related fees is $525,000, from park fund reserves.
Included on the half-acre site is a 1,453-square-foot abandoned house that was built in 1945.
The seven-acre Monte Vista Park features a splash pad, teen recreation center, basketball court, playground, picnic tables, barbecues, open space, and the D Street School Memorial.
The current parking lot has 18 parking spaces and one American with Disabilities space.
City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said the city has applied to the state for a grant to replace the teen recreation center with a facility that could serve both as a community center and a teen center, expand the parking area and add a few more amenities.
A decision on the application is expected in June, she said.
