Aware of the high cost of a splash pad and a city budget impacted by COVID, the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission asked for a feasibility study so that recommendations can be made when the time is right.
The splash pad is one of the top items on the recreation wish list of residents.
“All of us are conscious of the costs but why not start our homework,” Chairman Greg Higgins said at Wednesday night’s commission meeting. “We’re not in a position fiscally to do this right away but I think there is a desire in the community for a splash pad.”
Commissioner Jen Holtkamp, who asked that the matter be placed on the agenda, acknowledged it would be a huge investment but a great addition to the city, along with the many beautiful parks.
Half a million
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said when considered by the city council in 2008, the estimate provided by RJM Design Group was $458,850 for a 1,300-square-foot splash pad at Butterfield Park.
“The community has clearly voiced their desires for a splash pad, but half a million dollars give me some heart palpitations,” vice chairwoman Samantha James-Perez said. “Can we justify that? Do we have funding sources?”
Mr. Marshall said splash pad costs could range from simple to grandiose and staff would look at a variety of funding sources.
‘Bad decision’
Chino Hills resident Mitch Mohlman told the commission that a splash pad was a bad decision and not just for financial reasons, noting that the cost was half a million dollars 12 years ago.
Mr. Mohlman said a splash pad that uses recycled water consumes at least a swimming pool’s worth of water per month. “And that’s recycled water,” he said. “If not recycled, it’s like turning on a hose.”
He said maintenance and repair costs should be considered.
Mr. Mohlman said safety and liability are serious concerns, citing the Sept. 8 death of a 6-year-old boy in Texas who was infected with an amoeba that was traced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to a splash pad located outside the Lake Jackson civic center.
He spoke out against the splash pad in 2008 for many of the same reasons.
Mr. Marshall said, “the city would certainly make sure we don’t put in something that would create infections."
A stay-at-home mother of two young children wrote in an email that she supports a splash pad because children have no resources during record-breaking temperatures.
Chairman Higgins asked that the study include a survey of feasible sites, cost impacts, safety impacts, liability impacts, and traffic impacts.
Mr. Marshall said staff will work to provide cost estimates to the city manager as part of the 2021-22 capital improvement program.
If supported by the city manager and city council, staff would work to conduct community workshops in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Commission to gather input from the public, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.