In response to the negative economic impact the coronavirus is having on some employees and businesses, Southern California Edison and SoCalGas are temporarily suspending disconnections for customers who are unable to pay their utility bill.
SoCalGas officials said customers in need of assistance in paying their natural gas bills may call (800) 427-2200 or visit their website at socalgas.com. They said the disconnections will be temporarily suspended even if customers have received an automated 24-hour shut off notice. SoCalGas also plans to waive its late payment fee.
Edison also plans to temporarily waive late payment fees. Persons unable to make timely payments are asked to visit sce.com/bill help.
The utility companies said they are taking safeguards to protect customers and employees from the virus.
SoCalGas said its branch payment offices will continue to operate regular business hours until further notice and are being cleaned daily. Some authorized payment locations in grocery stores may close their payment booth or reduce hours due to increased traffic in those stores. Online payment options are also available on the company’s website so calgas.com.
The gas company said its employees are being asked to ask customers a series of questions about possible exposure to coronavirus before entering a home, frequently wash hands and use sanitizer, avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes, keep a safe distance from anyone self-quarantined or sick, and stay home if sick.
Edison is allowing many of its employees to work remotely. The employees have been instructed to practice social distancing and hygiene recommendations, increase cleaning schedules to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and handrails.
If an Edison employee must visit a customer’s home or business, the customer will receive a call at the phone number provided instead of the usual face-to-face greeting. Edison workers have been told to stay six feet away from others. Customers are being asked to confirm that the phone number they provide for service is accurate.
Both utility companies have warned that scammers are taking advantage of the corona virus outbreak to send phishing emails, texts and social media posts, demanding payment, asking for personal information or selling phony products. Company officials advise customers to never click on malicious computer links or attachments.
