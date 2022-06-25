Two Montebello men were taken into custody east of Chino High School on June 9 after they fled in a reported stolen car that had crashed into a tree in the 5600 block of Park Place in Chino.
Michael Lee Ellison, 31, and Arthur Matthew Mosqueda, 28, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Mosqueda is being held without bail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon prohibited from possession ammunition.
He also has a $375,000 outstanding warrant in Los Angeles County for previous convictions of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police, records show.
Mr. Ellison is being held on $325,000 bail for felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.
Jail records show he has a $10,000 outstanding warrant in Ventura County for failing to appear in court and two vehicle code violation convictions.
Chino Police responded to an alert from an automated license reader about a reported stolen car entering the City of Chino and found the car about 12:43 p.m. in the 12900 block of Central Avenue, near Riverside Drive.
After officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled east.
The car struck a tree on Park Place and the two men inside ran, Sgt. Nick Marotta said.
Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the area and began searching for the two men, he said.
“One of the suspected tried to casually walk out of the perimeter, but was quickly apprehended,” the sergeant said.
That suspect was arrested at 12:55 p.m.
The second man was found hiding in a bush at 1:30 p.m.
A gun was found inside the bush was the suspect was hiding, Sgt. Marotta said.
No injuries were reported.
