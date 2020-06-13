The city of Chino Hills has scheduled two Lifestream blood banks that will also offer free COVID-19 antibody testing 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The testing will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past. It does not show whether the donor currently has coronavirus.
It is available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. There are no longer appointments available for the June 16 testing but donors may walk in to check availability.
Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
