Kaiser Permanente laboratory
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Kaiser Permanente laboratory on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, shown above with the words “Heroes Work Here,” is remodeling a 445-square-foot area inside the facility for the installation of a COVID-19 testing station. The 14-foot-by-4.5-foot equipment that will process the test samples is called a “Cobas 8800,” manufactured by Roche Industries, a Swiss medical equipment manufacturer, according to building official Winston Ward. The city of Chino Hills issued the tenant improvement permit in April, he said.

