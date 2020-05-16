The Chino City Council will meet electronically, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
The council agenda was not available at press time.
Members of the public may observe the meeting live on Chino Channel 3 or online at cityofchino.org/agendas.
The City Council meetings are re-broadcast three times a day, seven days a week at 8:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. and are available on demand at cityofchino.org/agendas. To view the livestream from a computer or mobile device, go to http://chinocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx and click on the Live Stream bar located at the top.
Those persons wishing to comment on any item included on the agenda, or on any matter within the subject matter jurisdiction of the City Council, are invited to submit electronic written comments to CityClerk@cityof chino.org before or during the meeting and prior to the close of public comment on an item.
The public may also participate and comment via the teleconference, by registering at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/532437812794895627
Registration is needed to speak on any council agenda items via the remote teleconference. Instructions will be prompted by the system.
Registration is not required for persons wishing to participate in listen-only mode. For this mode, call 1-866-952-8437, enter the attendee number 274-896-593#, select the # key. Individuals with a disability who require accommodation to participate in the meeting, may dial 711 for the California Relay Service.
For all other questions, call the city clerk’s office at 334-3306.
