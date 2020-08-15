San Bernardino County health officials said 1,856 Chino residents and 691 Chino Hills residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.
Thirty-one Chino residents and five Chino Hills residents are among the 558 San Bernardino County residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Included in the Chino numbers are the staff and inmates testing positive at the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women prisons who have a Chino residential address.
The county said 15 men’s prison inmates with the prison as their main residence died from the virus. One inmate at the women’s prison died in May but did not have a Chino address.
Countywide, 38,760 residents have tested positive for the virus.
More than 30,900 have recovered, the numbers show.
More than 302,000 county residents have been tested.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by location:
Chino (1,856 cases, 31 deaths); Chino Hills (691, five deaths); Adelanto (536, 14 deaths); Angelus Oaks (1); Apple Valley (704, six deaths); Arrowbear (0); Baker (10); Baldy Mesa (1); Barstow (136, five deaths); Big Bear City (28); Big Bear Lake (41); Big River (1); Bloomington (824, 12 deaths); Blue Jay (9, 1 death); Cedar Glen (4); Colton (1,494, 35 deaths); Crestline (55, 3 deaths); Daggett (1); Devore (1); Fawnskin (0); Fontana (5,112, 57 deaths); Forest Falls (3); Grand Terrace (211, eight deaths); Green Valley Lake (2); Havasu (0); Helendale (38, one death); Hesperia (1,315, 13 deaths); Highland (1,050, 11 deaths); Hinkley (6); Joshua Tree (30, two deaths); Lake Arrowhead (11); Landers (3, one death); Loma Linda (361, two deaths); Lucerne Valley (17, one death); Lytle Creek (6); Mentone (162, six deaths); Montclair (819, 11 deaths); Morongo Valley (18); Mt. Baldy (1); Muscoy (10); Needles (36); Newberry Springs (4); Oak Glen (3, one deaths); Oak Hills (153, two deaths); Ontario (3,625, 59 deaths); Oro Grande (10, one death); Phelan (149); Pinon Hills (44); Pioneertown (1); Rancho Cucamonga (1,884, 15 deaths); Redlands (1,195, 69 deaths); Rialto (2,483, 36 deaths); Rimforest (1); Running Springs (21); San Bernardino (5,907, 72 deaths); Sugarloaf (10); Trona (8); Twentynine Palms (30); Twin Peaks (8, one death); Upland (923, 17 deaths); Victorville (2,012, 18 deaths); Wrightwood (17); Yermo (8); Yucaipa (658, 33 deaths); Yucca Valley (131, five deaths); Undetermined location (1,803, four deaths).
COVID-19 testing sites
State of California testing sites. Appointments are required. Call (888) 634-1123.
•Chino—Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
•Apple Valley—James A. Woody Community Center, 13467 Navajo Road.
•Bloomington—Ayala Park, 18313 Valley Blvd.
County testing sites
•Chino—Lani City Medical, 4036 Grand Ave. #A. Appointments are required. Tests are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. No tests will be given on Sundays. Information: 465-5000. There may be a cost for tests administered at this location.
Free testing sites (appointments are required at sbcov id19.com and click on county testing sites)
•Fontana—Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Ave.
•Hesperia—Percy Baker Center, 9333 E Ave.
•Joshua Tree—Copper Mountain College (Bell Center), 6162 Rotary Way.
•Montclair—Kid’s Station, 4985 Richton St.
•Ontario—Ontario Convention Center (North), 1947 Convention Center Way.
•Rancho Cucamonga—Rancho Sports Center, 8303 Rochester Ave.
•Redlands—Citrus Valley High School, 800 W. Pioneer Ave. (enter on Texas Street).
•Rialto—Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd.
•San Bernardino—National Orange Show (The Dome), 689 E St. (enter at Gate 4 off Mill Street).
•Victorville—Victor Valley College, 71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Road.
Drive-through testing site
•Colton—Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, 400 N. Pepper Ave. Free tests are administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required by calling (855) 422-8029.
County Health Centers
Tests for underserved and vulnerable populations are given 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made at sbcovid19.com and click on testing sites.
•Adelanto—11336 Bartlett Ave., Suite 11.
•Hesperia—16453 Bear Valley Road.
•Ontario—150 E. Holt Blvd.
•San Bernardino—606 E. Mill St.
Rite Aid stores
For information on testing sties visit riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing.
Urgent Care Centers
Southern California Emergency Medical Urgent Care Centers
(9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Appointments are required.)
•Colton—1181 Mt. Vernon Ave. Appointments can be made at 639-8800.
•Redlands—301 W. Redland Blvd. Appointments can be made at 335-1900.
•Yucaipa—33494 Oak Glen Road. Appointments can be made at 797-8900.
Information: sbcovid19.com.
