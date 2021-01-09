California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, has announced that the deadline for the first round of applications for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program will be extended until Jan. 13.
The program, which officially opened Dec. 30, experienced high traffic, receiving thousands of applications.
Due to the high traffic, some businesses had trouble accessing the application.
Adjustments to the program’s website have been made and the application period has been extended to ensure that all interested applicants have the opportunity to apply.
The Round 1 application deadline was extended from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
This grant program is not first come, first served, nor a rolling approval process.
All applications will be reviewed following the now extended application deadline.
The funds will then be disbursed as originally planned to avoid any delay to small business owners.
The State’s selected intermediary, Lendistry, is working with lenders and small business advisory and technical assistance providers to help small businesses with the application process.
To apply, visit carelief grant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.