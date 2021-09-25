Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business Expo will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Sept. 25) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
The expo is free and open to the public.
City Center Drive will be closed within The Shoppes property from Shoppes Drive north through the center.
Live entertainment will take place throughout the event, starting with a 9:15 to 10 a.m. yoga session by YogaSix in Chino Hills.
Other scheduled entertainment includes:
•10 to 10:15 a.m., opening ceremony with Chino Hills High choir.
•10:15 to 10:30 a.m., opening remarks.
•10:30 to 11 a.m., Pet Fashion Show with PetWants.
•11 to 11:15 a.m., Spoken Word performance
•11:15-11:30 a.m., Muay Thai-Jiu Jitsu demonstration.
•11:30 to 11:45 a.m., interactive guitar performance by Elisabeth Iniquez.
•11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., musical performances by Rockstars of Tomorrow.
•1 to 1:25 p.m., Chino Valley Chamber member’s segment.
•1:25 to 1:45 p.m. closing remarks.
The following businesses and groups are participating in the Expo: Agua Caliente Clippers (pro basketball team) of Ontario; American First Credit Union; Apollo Insurance Services; Athens Services; BLDG Realty; Bronzed Beauty Bar; CauseWell Insurance Services; Chaffey College; Chinese American Association of Chino Hills; Chino Valley Champion; City of Chino; City of Chino Hills; Coldwell Banker-Rosemary Ruiz; Dog Park for Chino Hills; doTERRA; Farmers Insurance-Travis Lafond Agency; FedEx Ground; GGM Insurance Services; Golden 1 Credit Union; Golden Empire Mortgage; Health Service Alliance-Team Lally; Humana; Infuzion Zone; Joseph Insurance Broker; Keller Williams; LifeStream; Luv 2 Play Chino; Madison Gorgone; National Property Inspections; Nexera Communications, Inc.; Oakmont of Chino Hills; Omnitrans; Ontario International Airport; Pacifica Senior Living Chino Hills; Paklab; Paws 4 Success; Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity; Prime Systems; Primerica; Quality Dental Group; Runway Fashion Exchange; San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman; Silver Lake Ramen; Sports Solutions LLC; State Farm-John Edgar Agent; Sycamore Academy- Chino Hills; The Goddard School; The Heart Matters Foster Family Agency; The Petrofsky Law Firm; thinknlocal; Tri-Counties Association of Realtors; Vertical Computers; VikingSpawn Repair; Waste Management; Forest Lawn; YogaSix; New York Life Insurance; Brandon’s Window Cleaning; BaronHR; Armed Response Team; and Rockstars of Tomorrow.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.