James Hill assumed the duties of acting warden at the California Institution for Men in Chino on Jan. 4.
He began working for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in January 2000 after working for the Arizona Department of Corrections.
He has been assigned to several institutions throughout the state and has experience working with both male and female inmates.
Warden Hill has held numerous classifications, including correctional officer, sergeant, counselor I and lieutenant.
In 2014, he was promoted to correctional captain at the California Institution for Women in Chino where he was assigned to both custody and facility captain. In 2018, he was promoted to associate warden at Calipatria State Prison and was responsible for housing and business services. He transferred to Centinela State Prison in 2019 as an associate warden where he managed the central services depaQrtment.
On May 1, 2020, he was appointed to chief deputy warden at Centinela State Prison. He replaces California Institution for Men’s Warden Mona Houston who transferred to the California Institution for Women in the same position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.