Chino Hills band Dudes Got Blues will return to The Shoppes at Chino Hills from 4 to 7 p.m. today (June 5). Shown (from left) are guitarist Allan Kelinsky, vocalist Art Trejo of Chino Hills, Don Cartwright on drums, bass guitarist Scott Moulton of Chino Hills, and Dave Lanshaw on keyboard. The Dudes play classic rock, popular blues, country, and funk. The band will also perform 4 to 7 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

