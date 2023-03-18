Off-campus fighting lands students and parents in court

Ten students were issued citations for assault and then suspended after fighting in the streets near Chino Hills High School on March 3 and March 6, causing drivers to honk their horns as they approached the intersection to disrupt the altercations.

Parents of the students were also issued citations under the Welfare and Institutions Code for parental responsibility and must appear in court, said Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell.

