Off-campus fighting lands students and parents in court

Ten students were issued citations for assault and then suspended after fighting in the streets near Chino Hills High School on March 3 and March 6, causing drivers to honk their horns as they approached the intersection to disrupt the altercations.
Parents of the students were also issued citations under the Welfare and Institutions Code for parental responsibility and must appear in court, said Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell.
The captain said this code provides law enforcement with the authority to hold parents or guardians responsible for their children’s unlawful activities.
“The parents have to attend court with their juvenile on the same date,” said the captain. “If they fail to show up, a warrant will be issued.”
Some students involved in the fight were found to have been living outside the school boundaries and were subsequently expelled, said the captain.
The fighting among the Chino Hills High School students occurred at the Rincon Center and the Santa Barbara Center, both located at the intersection of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road.
The students were identified through witness interviews and videos, said the captain. Deputy Negron, the Chino Hills High School resource officer, was able to identify the students involved in the incidents.
Chino Hills resident Misty Startup, mother of six with one attending Chino Hills High, said the amount of violence and behavior problems at Townsend Junior High and Chino Hills High has increased.
“The videos are horrendous to watch and extremely brutal,” she said.
Mrs. Startup said parents have reached out to the school about safety issues but are not receiving a response. “The situation has worsened,” she said. “There should be zero tolerance for violent behavior.”
Students can be seen in one video chasing a student until he tripped. He was then punched and kicked by a group of students while on the ground.
The fight spilled over into the street, forcing vehicles to stop. A Chino Hills resident who identified herself by her first name, Julissa, told the school board on Thursday that she witnessed the brawl in front of Wendy’s as she drove to the school to pick up her children.
Julissa said the school has not paid attention to students who have been reporting their concerns to school officials, even sharing Instagram posts. “Their comments were dismissed and they were told the school is handling it,” she said.
She said the citations have caused discord and animosity among the families in the community.
“I would like you to really think about what systems are in place to ensure safety rather than going to extreme measures where we now are impacting kids who have no recourse,” she said. “You have allowed the situation to escalate.”
School board president Sonja Shaw said Thursday that she has visited the campus on a frequent basis speaking to security guards, parents, the principal, students, and staff. “Parents are saying they want conversations,” she said. “We do need parental involvement and we need to do better on reaching out.”
She said bus drivers are stepping up into substitute positions to assist security staff. She thanked the City of Chino Hills for working in partnership with the district to ensure zero tolerance on violence.
School district spokesperson Andi Johnston said the district has connected with the Chino Hills Police Department to provide three to four deputies to patrol the surrounding areas after school. “The police have also agreed to send three to four deputies to the campus during lunch time to assist security personnel with patrols,” Ms. Johnston said.
Captain Goodell said additional school resource officers have been assigned to Chino Hills High School and four uniformed Multiple Enforcement Deputies will patrol the campus during lunch and after school.
Additional patrols will take place in the shopping centers and neighborhoods near the campus, he said.
The police department will continue to monitor social media sites, verbal altercations between students during school hours, and any reports of planned physical altercations after school.
Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett, who is the liaison to the school district, said he contacted City Manager Ben Montgomery when he heard about the concerns, who then reached out to Captain Goodell. “You guys got right on it,” he said. “This is all we can do as a city to help the school district.”
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said the city will work with the school district in a collaborative relationship to ensure the safety of the students. She commended the Chino Hills Police Department for its work to resolve the situation.
