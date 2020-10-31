Chino Hills District 3 candidate Jim Gallagher contacted two officials in the City of Chino Hills and the District Attorney’s office in an attempt to keep a resident charged with cutting oak trees on city land out of court.
Mr. Gallagher said he does not condone the action of Waimin Liu, one of four residents charged with cutting plant material on public land, but believes the matter could be resolved with all parties sitting down and skipping the court process.
Four misdemeanor criminal cases were filed July 15 by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
The four residents of Rancho Hills Drive were charged with removing nine 25-year-old Coast Live Oaks in May, valued at $18,630, after an investigation by the Chino Hills Police Department.
The trees were located on a city trail called Ridgeview Loop behind their homes, in the vicinity of Sunset Park.
Mr. Gallagher’s campaign disclosure statements show that he received a donation of $1,000 from defendant Mr. Liu on Sept. 1 and another donation of $1,000 on Oct. 6.
Mr. Gallagher said he has known Mr. Liu, founder of the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills, for many years and has attended the club’s Chinese New Year and cultural events.
“The checks have nothing to do with my intervention,” he said. “Mr. Liu knew months ago I was running for the District 3 seat and he asked me how he could help. He told me he wanted me to win.”
Mr. Gallagher said he spoke on behalf of Mr. Liu with Chino Hills assistant city manager Rod Hill, city attorney Mark Hensley, and the district attorney who told him it was in the judge’s hands.
“I told Mr. Liu and he accepted it,” Mr. Gallagher said.
Wrong
Mayor Art Bennett, who is running against Mr. Gallagher and two other candidates to retain his District 3 seat, said Mr. Gallagher received the money from Mr. Liu and approached the city with the intent to request leniency.
“I can’t imagine he’s not politically astute enough to see that this is a pay-to-play situation and just wrong,” Mr. Bennett said.
Mr. Gallagher said he is not a quid pro quo kind of guy.
“Mr. Liu repeatedly told the city he was concerned about the fire danger,” he said. “I don’t see Mr. Liu as a serial oak tree cutter or anti-environmentalist but somebody who misunderstood. He is spending a lot of money to defend himself in court.”
Mr. Liu did not return the Champion’s calls for comment.
After the incident, Mr. Liu sent an email to the city stating that he attended a council meeting in February 2020 with neighbors to raise concerns about the fire danger and request tree trimming but did not receive a response.
Fire hazard
When he saw that the trees were cut down along the trail behind his house in May, he thought it was a good idea to protect lives and homes, he stated in the email dated May 14.
He said when the police visited his house asking questions, “We told them the reason we trimmed the trees is to protect our lives and homes from fire hazards caused by trees and vegetation.”
Cutting trees on public land is a violation of Penal Code 384a(2), according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
The Coast Live Oak is a native species protected by the State of California and the city’s municipal code.
Mr. Liu pled not guilty at his arraignment Sept. 23 at West Valley Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.
He will be represented by his attorney at a pretrial hearing Monday, Nov. 16.
The other defendants also hired attorneys.
Romeo Lagmay Oriel will have a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Nov. 3; and Edilyn Ancheta Oriel and Uday Dinesh Parikh will have a pretrial hearing Monday, Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.