Mary Perez, left, and Renee Bosveld celebrate their COVID vaccination at Oakmont of Chino Hills senior living on Peyton Drive Monday with a party in the “celebration room” during the observation period after the shot, complete with Corona beer, snacks, a pinata stick as décor, and a huge coronavirus balloon. The theme was “Let’s beat Covid.” The second dose will be administered Feb. 8. The second half of the community will get their first dose Feb. 8 and second dose March 1.
