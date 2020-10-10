Work will continue next week on the Three Bridges Project in Chino, forcing periodic closures of the westbound and eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway.
Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 20-Wednesday, Oct. 21
•10 p.m. through 4 a.m., full closure of the westbound 60 Freeway between Central and Ramona avenues.
•8 p.m. to 6 p.m., eastbound HOV and No. 1 lanes will close from Ramona to Central avenues.
•10 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound 60 Freeway onramp at Central Avenue will close.
Wednesday, Oct. 21-Thursday, Oct. 22
•10 p.m. to 5 p.m., full closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway from Ramona to Central avenues.
•8 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound HOV and Nov. 1 lanes will close from Central to Ramona avenues.
•10 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound 60 Freeway onramp at Ramona Avenue will close.
Thursday, Oct. 22 to Friday, Oct. 23
•10 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound 60 Freeway from Ramona to Central avenues will close.
•8 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound HOV and No. 1 lanes will close from Central to Ramona avenues.
•10 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound 60 Freeway onramp at Central Avenue will close.
Friday, Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 24
•10 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound lanes will close from Central to Ramona avenues.
•8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound HOV and No. 1 lanes will close from Central to Mountain avenues.
•10 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound 60 onramp at Central Avenue will close.
Detours
Motorist using the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway can exit at Central Avenue, turn right to Philadelphia Street. Make a left onto Philadelphia towards Ramona Avenue. Turn left at Ramona Avenue to re-enter the freeway.
Eastbound motorists can exit at Ramona Avenue and turn left toward Philadelphia Street. Turn right on Philadelphia, turn right onto Central Avenue and re-enter the freeway.
Information: 60swarm.com.
