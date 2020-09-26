Benson Avenue bridge work continues

As part of a Caltrans project to increase vertical height on three overpass bridges to the 60 Freeway in Chino, workers during the overnight hours on Thursday and Friday demolished the eastside half of the Benson Avenue bridge overpass.
The demolition is part of the project to raise the vertical clearance of the bridge overpasses by one-and-a-half feet to prevent over-height loads from hitting the structures.
Only one side of a bridge is demolished at a time, leaving the other half open for two-way traffic.
One lane will remain open on the bridge in each direction during the rebuilding process which takes about six months, according to Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
The westside of the Benson Avenue bridge has already been completed.
When the eastside portion is rebuilt in six months, the two sides will be joined with connecting concrete pour.
All eastbound lanes on the 60 Freeway from Central to Mountain avenues were closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and on Friday, westbound lanes were closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Ms. Kasinga said an excavator and two attachments were used and no cranes were involved in the demolition.
The Three Bridges Replacement Project includes Benson, Pipeline and Monte Vista avenue bridges costing $23 million which includes $10.4 million in state transportation funding.
The westside of the Monte Vista Avenue bridge was demolished and is currently being rebuilt.
According to Ms. Kasinga, the rebuild is expected to last three months and then work will start on the eastside, with expected completion in six months from the start date.
Demolition is complete on the eastside of the Pipeline Avenue bridge and a bridge deck will be poured in a few weeks and work will begin on the westside in few months.
