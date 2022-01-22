He’s just one of four Division 1 college football players in the past 15 years to record 100 tackles, four or more sacks and five or more interceptions in a single season, but Don Lugo High graduate and University of Hawai’i cornerback Khoury Bethley entered the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.
Bethley’s announcement came shortly after 1 p.m. last Saturday, one day after Hawaii head coach Todd Graham announced his resignation after two years into his five-year contract.
“After talking with my family in regard to everything surrounding the program right now, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer for my last year of eligibility,” Bethley posted on his Twitter account. “Hawai’i will always be a part of me, and I am still open to the possibility of returning. But as for now, I look forward to seeing what the future has in store for me. I’d like to thank the staff, my teammates, and all the fans for being a part of my journey throughout these last four years here in Hawai’i.”
He has not yet announced what university he will attend and play for in the 2022 college football season.
Coach Graham resigned Jan. 14, a week after several former players and parents criticized him at a Hawaii legislative hearing about his coaching management style and relationships with players. At least 12 Hawaii players entered the NCAA transfer portal, the university announced.
He finished 11-11 in two seasons at Hawai’i and qualified for bowl games in his two seasons, including the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which the team did not compete because of COVID-19 safety protocols.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head football coach at the University of Hawai’i for the past two seasons,” Coach Graham said. “After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a heavy heart. The university has not asked me to step down, I am leaving solely for my family and my health.”
Bethley, a 2018 Don Lugo High graduate who helped lead the Conquistadores to the CIF-Southern Section Division 8 finals in 2017, had 291 career tackles at Hawai’i, including 99 this past season.
He had 19.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven interceptions, one touchdown, 17 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in his four seasons.
Bethley has a fifth year of eligibility after he was approved for a COVID-19 waiver in 2020.
At Don Lugo High, Bethley rushed for 4,000 yards and scored 47 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons combined and had 91 tackles with nine sacks and 12 passes defending in his senior year where the team finished 11-3.
He was also co-Most Valuable Player of the Mt. Baldy League in 2017.
