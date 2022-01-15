County, state and federal offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There will be no mail delivery and banks will be closed.
Chino Valley schools and the school district office will also be closed.
Chino Hills City Hall and facilities will be closed but city staff is available “on-call” to respond to emergencies by calling 364-2860.
Chino City Hall and facilities will be closed, but the Chino Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trash pickup in both Chino and Chino Hills will not be delayed because of the holiday.
Libraries in Chino and Chino Hills will be closed. Champion Newspapers will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.