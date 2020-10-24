The City of Chino Hills “Adopt-A-Family” program, which has been in place since 2005 to assist Chino Hills families in need, can use a little help during the holiday season.
Residents, families, and community groups may “adopt” one or more families to help them have a happier holiday season by providing supermarket gift cards, gift cards, clothing, and toys.
The applications to become a donor or to apply for assistance are available at chinohills.org/AdoptaFamily.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 6.
Participants may select a small, medium, or large family to “adopt.”
The Community Services Department will match donors with families and provide a “wish list” from the family by Monday, Nov. 16 that may include clothing and toy ideas.
The city is also accepting gift cards in support of the program.
Gifts should be wrapped, labeled from Santa, and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Wrapped gifts will not be accepted before or after this date.
Information: 364-2730.
