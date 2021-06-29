Chino police arrested a 20-year-old Fontana man June 24 on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot at in the 12200 block of Mountain Avenue in Chino.
Jevon Alexander Smith is being held on $1.35 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of attempted murder, assault on a person with a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police officers in Chino saw two men arguing in the 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, just north of the 60 Freeway, when one man pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim, said Lt. Ryan Croley.
“The round struck the ground, and the victim was not injured,” Lt. Croley said.
The shooter got inside a vehicle, and as officers tried to detain him, he ran.
A short time later, the suspect was caught and arrested in the 900 block of W. Philadelphia St., near Ontario Christian High School.
“A handgun was later recovered from the vehicle that Mr. Smith had fled from,” Lt. Croley said.
